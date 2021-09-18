-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett's 14-foot birdie on No. 14 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Bramlett's 117 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
