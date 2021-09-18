-
John Augenstein shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Augenstein hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Augenstein finished his round tied for 16th at 9 under; Jim Knous is in 1st at 13 under; Max Homa, Mito Pereira, and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Maverick McNealy, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Augenstein chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Augenstein had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to 3 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Augenstein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 3 under for the round.
Augenstein got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 2 under for the round.
