Jim Knous shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Knous sinks 17-footer from off the green to make birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jim Knous makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jim Knous hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Maverick McNealy; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
Knous missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.
Knous missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knous to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Knous had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Knous to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Knous hit his 120 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Knous to 6 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 6 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Knous chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Knous to 7 under for the round.
