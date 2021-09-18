-
-
Jim Herman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Jim Herman makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 37th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, Scott Stallings, Will Zalatoris, Harold Varner III, and Dawie van der Walt are tied for 6th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Herman had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Herman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
-
-