-
-
Jason Dufner shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Max Homa and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Dufner's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Dufner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
-
-