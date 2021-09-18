In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 13 under; Max Homa, Jim Knous, and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Matsuyama's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 under for the round.