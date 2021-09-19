-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
Highlights
Harold Varner III gets up-and-down for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.
Varner III missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Varner III's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
