-
-
Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Swing tracers from every rookie at Fortinet Championship
Check out these swing tracers from the 26 rookies in the field for the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Sigg's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Sigg hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
-
-