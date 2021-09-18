In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Dylan Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 28th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Wu's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Wu hit his 179 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Wu's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.