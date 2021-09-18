In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van der Walt finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Max Homa and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Dawie van der Walt's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, van der Walt had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, van der Walt's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 5 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, van der Walt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 4 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, van der Walt chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.