David Skinns shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflects on Skinns’ win to secure TOUR card
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflect on Skinns’ victory at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship that helped him secure his PGA TOUR card. Tarren talks about his wife giving birth during the time and how he was still tuning in to see his friend finish out the tournament, while Skinns explains how he was able to control his nerves down the stretch to win the tournament.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, David Skinns hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Skinns got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Skinns's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 3 over for the round.
Skinns got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 4 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 5 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.
