In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, David Skinns hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Skinns got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Skinns's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 3 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 5 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.