-
-
David Lipsky comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Swing tracers from every rookie at Fortinet Championship
Check out these swing tracers from the 26 rookies in the field for the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort.
David Lipsky hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lipsky finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, David Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lipsky had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lipsky's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
-
-