Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
Highlights
Chez Reavie curls in 18-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Maverick McNealy and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, John Augenstein, Max Homa, Bronson Burgoon, Dawie van der Walt, Marc Leishman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 9 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Reavie's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
