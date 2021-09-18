Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Maverick McNealy and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, John Augenstein, Max Homa, Bronson Burgoon, Dawie van der Walt, Marc Leishman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 9 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Seiffert's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seiffert had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Seiffert's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.