Charley Hoffman posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Charley Hoffman had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Hoffman chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.
