Cameron Tringale comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tringale finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Mito Pereira and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Cameron Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Tringale's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
