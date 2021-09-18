-
Cameron Percy finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Percy makes birdie on No. 12 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
Percy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Percy's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Percy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Percy's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Percy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Percy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to even for the round.
