C.T. Pan posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under; Mito Pereira and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Maverick McNealy, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, C.T. Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.
