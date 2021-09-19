-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burgoon had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
