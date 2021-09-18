In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Brendon Todd got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Todd's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Todd's 72 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Todd chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.