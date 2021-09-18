-
Strong putting brings Brendan Steele an even-par round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch, Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brendan Steele had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
