Beau Hossler putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler plays the slope to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Beau Hossler hit 2 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, and Mito Pereira; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
Beau Hossler got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 1 under for the round.
