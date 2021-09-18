-
Austin Smotherman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Bronson Burgoon, Beau Hossler, Dawie van der Walt, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Smotherman's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Smotherman's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Smotherman had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
After a 358 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.
Smotherman got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
