Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Jim Knous and Mito Pereira are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Talor Gooch, Maverick McNealy, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Austin Cook's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cook hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
