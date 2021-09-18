-
Andrew Putnam putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under with Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; and Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Andrew Putnam hit his 201 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Putnam's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Putnam had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 6 under for the round.
