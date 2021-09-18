-
Adam Svensson shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Svensson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Svensson his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Svensson's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
