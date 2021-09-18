-
Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, Scott Stallings, Will Zalatoris, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
