Aaron Baddeley shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Jim Knous and Mito Pereira are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Talor Gooch, Maverick McNealy, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Baddeley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Baddeley to even for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Baddeley's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baddeley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Baddeley chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
