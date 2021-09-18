-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Clark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Clark to 1 under for the round.
