Strong putting brings William McGirt an even-par round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, William McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving William McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, McGirt's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
