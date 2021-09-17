-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Will Zalatoris in the second round at the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 4th at 9 under with Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; and Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Will Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Will Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Zalatoris's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Zalatoris's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zalatoris had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.
