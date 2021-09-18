-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Simpson's 92 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Simpson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.
