Vincent Whaley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Whaley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
