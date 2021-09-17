-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor had a fantastic chip-in on the 189-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
