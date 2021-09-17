-
Tyler McCumber shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 141st at 3 over; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt saving par. This put McCumber at 1 over for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.
McCumber hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 16th. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 5 over for the round.
