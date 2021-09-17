In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Duncan hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.