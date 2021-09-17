-
Turk Pettit shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Turk Pettit hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pettit finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Pettit reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Pettit's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Pettit had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Pettit's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pettit reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Pettit had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettit to even for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Pettit hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.
Pettit got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettit to even-par for the round.
