Troy Merritt putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Troy Merritt makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Beau Hossler; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 10 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Troy Merritt got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Merritt's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
