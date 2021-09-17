-
Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Mullinax's tee shot went 159 yards to the native area and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Mullinax's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Mullinax had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
