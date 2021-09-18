-
Trevor Werbylo shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Trevor Werbylo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Werbylo got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 2 over for the round.
Werbylo got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 3 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werbylo hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Werbylo to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Werbylo's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 4 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 3 over for the round.
