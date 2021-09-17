-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Tom Hoge sticks approach to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hoge's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.
Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 7 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.
-
-