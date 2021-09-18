Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 154th at 12 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 7 over for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Potter, Jr. chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 8 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 9 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green second, Potter, Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 10 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 11 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 10 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Potter, Jr. chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 11 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Potter, Jr. had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 10 over for the round.