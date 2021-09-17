Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pendrith had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Pendrith's tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 16th. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Pendrith's 84 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.