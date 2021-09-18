-
Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Taylor Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Moore had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 212-yard par-3 seventh green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 2 over for the round.
After a 235 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Moore's 84 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
