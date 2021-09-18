-
Talor Gooch putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Talor Gooch had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Gooch chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Gooch's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
