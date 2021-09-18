-
-
Sung Kang shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kang's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.
-
-