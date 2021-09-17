-
Stephan Jaeger putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Stephan Jaeger on returning to the PGA TOUR before Fortinet
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Stephan Jaeger talks about his excitement level being back on the PGA TOUR following a stellar two-win season this past year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stephan Jaeger had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.
