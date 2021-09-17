-
Si Woo Kim comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kim finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 245 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Si Woo Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kim's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
