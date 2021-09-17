Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seung-Yul Noh hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Noh's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noh had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Noh chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noh's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even-par for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Noh chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Noh chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.