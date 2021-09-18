-
Seth Reeves shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Seth Reeves hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Reeves got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Reeves got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Reeves to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Reeves's 101 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reeves had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to even for the round.
Reeves tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reeves to 1 over for the round.
